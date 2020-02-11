Over 500 students attend art classes

LAHORE:“The Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts is the only institution of its kind that technically prepares our youths according to the practical field requirements of arts, especially in painting, drawing and sculpture at both complexes of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts. More than 500 students in total and around 100 students of painting and drawing and sculpture are attending classes at “Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts” where Alhamra’s teachers polish their God gifted ability of painting, singing, dancing and different instruments,” he said.

In this regard, Alhamra always arranged different events and shows in which students from Alhamra Performing Art Academy showcase their talent and amused the audience with their outstanding performances including painting, vocals performances, music instruments dances and acting, he said.