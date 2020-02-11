Student injured in clash between two groups

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: A student was injured in a clash between two groups of students at Postgraduate College, Sahiwal, on Monday. A private news channel reported that two rival groups of students opened fire at each other in the college. As result, a student of first year received bullet injuries. The injured student was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.
