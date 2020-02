Amar Cables advance in Ashiq Qureshi T20 Cricket

LAHORE: Amar Cables beat Punjab Greens by 75-Runs in the 10th Amar Cables Ashiq Hussain Qureshi Color Kit T-20 Cricket Cup which was inaugurated here at Shah Faisal Cricket Ground.

CEO Pakistan Veterans Rizwan Nisar, Chairman Punjab Veterans Zahid Hussain, CEO Punjab Veterans Amer Ilyas Butt, Directors Intikhab Alam, Mujahid Hameed, Salman Khan, Saif ul Azam, CEO Turk Plast Hammad Maqbool, CEO Aftab Qarshi Mohsin Aftab Qarshi, Syed Jarar Ali Shah, Zubair Butt, Waleed Yaqoob, Manzoor Ali Arif were also present on the occasion.

Scores: Amar Cables 212/6 in 20 overs (Ashraf Ali 79*,Jamshaid Salman 42, Bilal Khilji 25, Ahmad Shahab 24, Abdul Khaliq 2/25, Ramzan Ali 2/42). Punjab Greens 137 all out in 18. 1 overs (Muhammad Zahid 35, Haji Shahid 35 and Arif Aslam 34. Akbar Ali 3/30, Rehman Qadir 2/16, Rehan Rauf 2/20). Chief guest CEO Amar Cables Amer Ilyas Butt gave man of the match award to Ashraf Ali after the match.