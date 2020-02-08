close
Sun Feb 09, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 8, 2020

Locust attack managed in DI Khan

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
February 8, 2020

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair has said that the Agriculture Department successfully tackled the locust attack.

Talking to journalists on Friday, he said that in the follow-up to emergency imposed under Section 16(A) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Disaster Management Act, the local Agriculture authorities took effective measures to tackle the locust infestation. He added that the entire region was gripped by the risk to crops and orchards in DI Khan. “Four teams have been constituted by the Agriculture authorities to control it,” he said.

He said that spray and other containment mechanisms were underway to minimise the apprehensions of the locust spread in the district. To a query, Muhammad Umair said that a number of sports and cultural events were to be organised by the Sports Department and Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) in connection with spring celebrations.

