Open ‘Kutcheri’ held in Industrial Area

Islamabad : According to the vision of Prime Minister and in line with the instructions of worthy IGP, Islamabad, an open Kutcheri was held in Industrial Area, Sector I-9, which was participated by SP Industrial Area, Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, ASP Zohaib Ranjha, AC Mahreen Baloch and DSP Muhammad Baqir, says a press release.

A large number of people including traders and local councilors participated in the event. People have expressed satisfaction with the performance of Police and Public Conciliatory Committees.

However, they complained regarding lack of street lights in the area, expressed concerns about the hostels in the residential area, paucity of police personnel and police pickets and long posting period of some police officers in Industrial Area.

While responding to the concerns of citizens, SP Zubair Sheikh informed the participants that a new batch of Police which is under training would soon join the Police force and also told people that police pickets would also be established and officers with longer period of posting would also be transferred soon.