Health staff strength on airports increased

Islamabad : A significant increase has been made in the strength of health staff at airports to further augment the screening process for detection of Novel Coronavirus. Moreover, the provincial governments have arranged for comprehensive training of staff as part of a joint national strategy to combat any eventuality, Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza was told during the daily meeting of the Emergency Core Group on Novel Coronavirus here Friday.

The meeting was attended by the Provincial Chief Secretaries, Federal Secretary Health, Chief Commissioner and Deputy Chief Commissioner of Islamabad, as well as representatives of the Foreign Office and the Pakistan Army. The session featured a detailed review of the current status of preparedness for Novel Coronavirus at the federal and provincial levels.

“All necessary measures for preparedness and response to the public health challenge are being taken. We have a comprehensive national plan to deal with the situation and are prepared to deal with any evolving scenario. I am personally overseeing screening of travelers at airports and ensuring all protocols are in place. Pakistan has 19 entry points, all of which are well-guarded. There is no confirmed case of Novel Coronavirus in Pakistan so far,” Dr. Zafar stated.

The Emergency Core Group is monitoring the situation round the clock in coordination with all stakeholders including the provincial governments.