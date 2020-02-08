Narowal Sports City case: Ahsan Iqbal’s judicial remand extended till 28th

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Friday extended the judicial remand of former federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal till February 28 in Narowal Sports City case.

The former interior minister was produced before the court by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) upon the expiry of his judicial remand. The bureau pleaded the court to extend Iqbal’s judicial remand.

During the hearing, the PML-N leader requested the court to ask the NAB regarding the investigation in the case. He inquired what reply the NAB received after it wrote a letter to Saudi Arabia in this case, saying: “How many riyals the NAB recovered from Saudi Arabia”. To which, the NAB prosecutor replied that inquiry was in process, adding the bureau will inform the court about everything in the reference. The court inquired from the NAB about when it would file the reference in the case, to which the NAB prosecutor informed that the bureau will file the reference within 90 days. Judge Mohammad Bashir directed the NAB to file the reference soon, adding 90 days were meant for remand and not for filing the reference. The court then extended the PML-N leader’s judicial remand till February 28.