FDA seals two illegal housing societies

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed two illegal housing societies as well as two under construction houses.

The FDA sources said here Friday that their team led by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ahmed Goraya while taking action against illegal colonies sealed Tech Town-V, Doctors City and two under construction houses in Image Villas. On the directions of FDA Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja, legal action against unapproved/illegal housing schemes was being taken without any discrimination, sources added.

CPWB pay tributes to Kashmiris: The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) held a seminar to express solidarity with the Kashmiris here.

DSP Traffic Imran Sharif was chief guest on the occasion while social worker Dr Jaffar Hassan Mubarak, DO CPWB Ijaz Aslam Dogar, CPWB Officer Rubina Iqbal and others were also present on the occasion.

The chief guest in his address condemned the brutalities committed by Indian forces against innocent Kashmiris and asserted that moral, political and diplomatic support would continue for the Kashmiri people. DO Ijaz Aslam said that Kashmir was vital part of Pakistan and days were not far away when Kashmiris would get independence.

The audience, including a large number of children, raised slogans in favour of Kashmiris and expressed complete solidarity with them.

18 criminals nabbed: Police have arrested 18 criminals, including four proclaimed offenders, here.

According to the police spokesperson, the police raided at different hideouts and arrested four proclaimed offenders. Police nabbed four outlaws, recovered four pistols and a gun from their possession. Similarly, the police arrested 10 drug pushers and seized 550 grams hash, 250 grams heroin and 129 litres liquor, he told.

The accused were identified as Boota Masih, Ghulam Mujtaba, Shahzad, Zahid, Tasawar, Shahid Maseih, Zahid Hameed, Pervez and Javed.

Awareness walk: The Government College Women University (GCWU) Department of Sociology Friday held an awareness walk for eradication of menace of begging from society. University Registrar Dr Zill-e-Huma Nazli led the walk, which was participated by in-charge Sociology Department Miss Fatima, Director Quality Enhancement Cell Dr Shehla Qasim, Prof Shabana Fakhar, faculty members and students.