Pakistani female army officers awarded UN Medal in Congo

ISLAMABAD: Members of the first-ever Pakistani Female Engagement Team which is deployed with the UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission in Congo were awarded the UN Medal at a ceremony in Adikivu. According to a report quoting UN press release, this team of 15 female officers who serve at the ranks of major and captain was stationed there in June last year marked by the raising of Pakistan’s flag at the mission. The officers are psychologists stress counselors, vocational training officers, gender advisors, doctors, nurses, operations officers, information officers and logistics officers. The statement said throughout their deployment the Pakistani female officers worked hard to win the trust of the community.