PPP slams govt’s policies of ‘ruining’ institutions

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Saturday said the PTI government is adamant on ruining the institutions, and has compromised the impartiality of the judiciary and military. “In order to replace BISP, a Kifalat card has been introduced which resembles PTI's own flag and without any survey, eight hundred thousand people were rendered jobless after being removed from the Benazir Income Support Programme,” said Secretary Information of the PPP Parliamentarians Dr Nafisa Shah while addressing a press conference along with Senator Rubina Khalid and PPP media Coordinator Nazir Dhoki here on Saturday.

D r Nafisa Shah said the PPP was being punished for supporting the 18th Amendment while the young population of the country has to suffer through a falling economy that is wobbling every other day. Dr Nafisa Shah said the Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated that the year 2020 will be one of recoveries but according to Governor State Bank, the economy has only suffered. “The public debt and liabilities shoot up to new heights in just 18 months of the PTI government while the factories were being shut and poor become more poorer due to high inflation in the country,” she said. She said Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi went on sick leave and the government seemingly to fail in achieving the tax collection targets.

She said that only the Sindh government is facing opposition by the federal government while appointing a new IG whereas the IG Punjab has been changed five times and the IG Islamabad has been changed thrice. In a reply to question, she said the PPP had decided to support the amendment in the Army Act after consultation within the party and even suggested the amendments. DR Nafisa Shah said the PPP has always tried to involve the opposition and to keep it together through consensus and a fair conduct. “We have also asked the PML-N that Shahbaz Sharif should come back to lead the role of the opposition leader,” she said. She said that the government had claimed to decrease expenses but it has only increased the loans by 40 percent. Senator Rubina Khalid said that the poor people are being crushed under the falling economy while Prime Minister Imran Khan is busy making it worse. The special

injection could be injected to prime minister then while the injections of inflation and hike in prices of the petroleum products, gas and power were being injected to the people,” she said. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has no programme or policy regarding the harassment and molestation of children or youngsters that use drugs, but is busy talking about eggs, hen and cows. She said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's name can never be erased from peoples' hearts or be forgotten by them. She said that PPP will continue its struggle towards achieving its goal that is to serve the people of Pakistan