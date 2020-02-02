Police say 42 held in anti-encroachment drive

PESHAWAR: Forty-two people were arrested during an operation against encroachments in different parts of the city, officials said on Saturday.

An official of the Traffic Police said the operation was carried out in the University Town, Board Chowk, Tehkal and Jalil Kababi Road.

The traffic police have kicked off an operation against encroachments in the city to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

In the next phase, another operation will be conducted at Garhi Qamardin Chowk, Ramdas Bazaar, Dabgari and other localities.