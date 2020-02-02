close
Sun Feb 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
February 2, 2020

Police say 42 held in anti-encroachment drive

National

BR
Bureau report
February 2, 2020

PESHAWAR: Forty-two people were arrested during an operation against encroachments in different parts of the city, officials said on Saturday.

An official of the Traffic Police said the operation was carried out in the University Town, Board Chowk, Tehkal and Jalil Kababi Road.

The traffic police have kicked off an operation against encroachments in the city to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

In the next phase, another operation will be conducted at Garhi Qamardin Chowk, Ramdas Bazaar, Dabgari and other localities.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan