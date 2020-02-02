close
Sun Feb 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 2, 2020

Two die in roof collapse in DI Khan

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 2, 2020

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: An elderly woman and a minor died and nine others were injured when the roof of an under-construction house caved in, police and hospital sources said Saturday. Construction work on the house was going on at Mohallah Kidmatgaran Wala when the incident happened. The incident left 10 people, including the inmates and labourers, buried under the debris, prompting the Rescue 1122 and neighbours to initiate the rescue operation.

The victims, identified as Ubaidullah Nawaz, Shahwana Ubaid, Ubaidullah, Saadia Taj, Ubaid Rehman, Ahmad Nawaz, Safia Bibi, Zahid Iqbal, Gulzar Bibi and a minor boy Ayan Hadi, were retrieved and rushed to a hospital. Later, Gulzar Bibi (53) and Ayan Hadi succ­umbed to injuries while a minor girl was stated to be in a serious condition.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar