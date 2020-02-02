Two die in roof collapse in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: An elderly woman and a minor died and nine others were injured when the roof of an under-construction house caved in, police and hospital sources said Saturday. Construction work on the house was going on at Mohallah Kidmatgaran Wala when the incident happened. The incident left 10 people, including the inmates and labourers, buried under the debris, prompting the Rescue 1122 and neighbours to initiate the rescue operation.

The victims, identified as Ubaidullah Nawaz, Shahwana Ubaid, Ubaidullah, Saadia Taj, Ubaid Rehman, Ahmad Nawaz, Safia Bibi, Zahid Iqbal, Gulzar Bibi and a minor boy Ayan Hadi, were retrieved and rushed to a hospital. Later, Gulzar Bibi (53) and Ayan Hadi succ­umbed to injuries while a minor girl was stated to be in a serious condition.