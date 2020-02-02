Police start patrolling under sector safety plan

Islamabad : Islamabad Police on Saturday formally started patrolling in the sectors under `new sector safety patrolling plan’ to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

More than 30 vehicles would patrol in each street of sector.

The plan finalised by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan has a purpose to ensure effective security in the Capital. More than 30 vehicles would patrol in streets of different sectors and officer of SP rank would be In-Charge of the all these patrolling activities in his/her respective area.

The patrolling plan formally started from sector F-10 on Saturday and SP (Saddar) Zone Omer Khan monitored the overall activities. Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) of Circles and Station House Officers (SHOs) of the police stations falling in Saddar Zone were also present on the occasion while personnel of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) were also present on the occasion.

The SP (Saddar) Omer Khan briefed all police officers assigned patrolling duties wand hoped that their high vigilance would help to ensure effective security in the city.

The DIG (Operations) said that purpose of this patrolling plan would help to secure city and eradicate crime. A sense of security would develop among citizens through such high vigilance activities and effective policing to be ensured through it.