Boxing League Pakistan launched in Lahore

KARACHI: Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) in collaboration with the Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) launched Boxing League Pakistan at a ceremony in Lahore on Saturday.

“The General Council of PBF met on 31st January, 2020, and approved the framework of the BPL and granted recognition to the PPBL as a provisional member of PBF,” the PBF said in a press release on Saturday. “The PPBL shall now assist the PBF as its provisional member in holding the league based boxing event,” it added.

“Our pugilists remain of the paramount importance and are at the core of the programme and with this event their training and other support shall be ensured so that they can exhibit their best for themselves and the country,” the release added.

“The launch ceremony was graced by Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Governor Punjab. Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan, President POA, and other dignitaries witnessed the occasion as honourable guests and both PBF and PPBL are grateful to all for their support,” the PBF said.

Later talking to this correspondent, PBF secretary Nasir Tung said that the programme would promote boxing in the country. He made it clear that the ownership of the league would remain with the PBF, while PPBL has been given operating rights.

“Forty percent of the revenue will go to the PPBL, while 60 percent will be pocketed by the PBF,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PPBL is headed by Nauman Shah as its president. Shah is also a representative in Asia of the World Boxing Council (WBC), a professional boxing body.

To a query, Nasir said that the league would be purely conducted under the AIBA rules and regulations. “AIBA statutes permit its national association to collaborate with any one for the promotion of its boxing. However, it has to keep ownership of such matters,” he said.

Nasir said the first edition of the league is expected to be held in September and October. “In the first league, only Pakistani boxers will feature. After that, 20 percent quota will be given to foreign boxers,” Nasir said.

He said PBF’s main problem was money. “When PBF is financially strong, it will serve boxing in the most effective way,” he added.