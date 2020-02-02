Pakistan to have a pro boxing league

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Boxing Federation in collaboration with the Pakistan Professional Boxing League has planned to organise the Boxing League Pakistan.

The PBF General Council met in Lahore and approved the framework and granted the PPBL provincial status.

The launching ceremony was held on Saturday in Lahore that was graced by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Pakistan Olympic Association President Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan.