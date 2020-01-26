close
Wed Jan 29, 2020
Judges should not work under pressure: LHC CJ

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Mamoon Rasheed Sheikh has said judges should deliver justice without feeling any pressure as the justice system cannot afford leniency.

He was addressing the concluding session of the 11th training course organised under the General Training Programme by the Punjab Judicial Academy here on Saturday. Present on the occasion were LHC Registrar Ashtar Abbas, DG District Judiciary Rehan Basheer, DG Punjab Judicial Academy Habibullah Amir, faculty members, additional sessions judges and civil judges who underwent training.

