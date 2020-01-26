Pak foreign policy revolves around US interests: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that Pakistan’s foreign policy revolves around the US interests instead of Pakistan’s sovereignty.

“The government heads and officials have made the US interests focus of foreign policy instead of Kashmir and national interests. The prime objective of foreign policy is to secure national interests by making friends, not masters, he said while addressing a meeting of his party-office bearers at Mansoora on Saturday. He said the overall situation had become pathetic and Jamaat-e-Islami was left with no option but to start a countrywide campaign against the government policies.

The JI chief expressed sorrow, saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan was leading a team of totally incompetent and corrupt individuals.

While questioning “inaction” by the rulers against sugar and flour mafias, he said the “corruption kings” sitting in the ranks of the ruling parties had hijacked the policies of the government.

He said the so-called main opposition parties had also failed to raise voice on the matter of public concern. Senator Siraj said the government Kashmir rallies would be held across the country and abroad on February 5.

JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim said the JI could no more remain silent on the issues of inflation, unemployment and flawed economic and foreign policies.

He said inflation had broken all previous records in the country and thousands lost their jobs in the past few months due to flawed policies of the rulers.