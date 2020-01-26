close
Wed Jan 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
January 26, 2020

Youth commits suicide in Peshawar

National

BR
Bureau report
January 26, 2020

PESHAWAR: A Christian youth committed suicide in the Chamkani area while a police constable was shot dead in Shaheed Abad locality on Saturday. According to a police official, Irshad Masih of Christian Colony said that his son Mohsin Masih, 26, committed suicide by shooting himself.

The official said the body was shifted to Lady Reading Hospital. Meanwhile, unidentified attackers shot dead Constable Farman in Shaheed Abad locality. Police said that they were investigating the case to find if the deceased had an enmity.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan