Security for cricket match, Arif Alvi creates problems for motorists

LAHORE: The match between Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket teams and the movement of the President of Pakistan in the provincial metropolis created problems for travellers in the name of security.

The ill-planned traffic arrangements further played havoc with the drivers of all kinds of vehicles. Several traffic jams in various parts of the city caused sheer inconvenience to the commuters.

Though increase in vehicle traffic density, encroachment and haphazard parking are already causing serious problems to pedestrians and motorists on a daily basis in the provincial metropolis, traffic woes have multiplied due to the blocking of roads in the name of security arrangements for the President of Pakistan and the cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Commuters were of the view that there was an urgent need to prepare an action plan and implement it for smooth flow of vehicular movement within the City in case of such events and the arrival of VVIPs.

With the movement of the President of Pakistan and the cricket match at Gaddafi Stadium, closure of main roads and gridlocks were witnessed on Lytton Road, Jail Road, Shah Jamal Road, Mozang Road, The Mall, Ferozepur Road, Garhi Shahu, Muslim Town Morr, Kalma Chowk, Barkat Market, Liberty Roundabout, Gulberg, Wahdat Colony and other arteries.

The localities where mostly private offices are located had to bear the brunt of closure of roads. The roads remained closed in the morning, forcing people to reach their destinations after taking longer routes.

Though the police deployed additional wardens to ensure smooth flow of traffic, they seemed incapable of handling the situation.

Citizens said, "We are not against the cricket matches but no proper plan was made to regulate traffic.” Roads are closed and people are facing hardships due to the poor planning" Muhammad Shahzaib, a resident of Samanabad.

Taxi and rickshaw drivers cashed in on the situation and charged more from the people who wanted to travel around the blocked roads.

OUR CORRESPONDENT ADDS: A traffic awareness camp was set up at Jinnah Hospital on Saturday. The Jinnah Hospital MS delivered a lecture to those patients who had suffered injuries in road accidents and distributed helmets among them.

Boy killed: A 12-year-old boy was killed and his mother injured by a speeding tractor trolley in the Manga Mandi area on Saturday.

The victim identified as Zain and his mother Zohra were crossing a road when a rashly-driven tractor-trolley hit them. The boy died and his mother sustained critical injuries. The injured woman was admitted to a local hospital where her condition was stated to be critical. The accused driver escaped leaving his vehicle.