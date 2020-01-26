No forward blocor pressure group in Punjab: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE :PTI senior leader Jehangir Khan Tareen called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at 90-Shehra-e-Quaid-e-Azam here on Saturday.

Political affairs and overall situation in the country came under discussion during the meeting. Usman Buzdar said the PTI was united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Those who are spreading rumors had failed in the past and will fail in future too. He said neither there was any forward bloc nor any pressure group in Punjab. He said, “We are taking coalition partners along and all the stakeholders of Punjab government are on the same page.”

He said the PTI government had done so many things in one and a half years that the past governments could not do in years. The nefarious designs of those who are doing propaganda of differences will not succeed.

Jehangir Khan Tareen said, “The PTI government is taking everyone along and our objective is noble and direction is right.” He said difference of opinion is the beauty of democracy. “We are mutually serving the people and will continue doing so.” He said those hatching conspiracies would leave behind and Naya Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would move forward.

Sheikh Rashid: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at 90-Shehra-e-Quaid-e-Azam here on Saturday.

The matters of mutual interest, welfare schemes, development projects for Rawalpindi and the political situation in the country came under discussion during the meeting.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed invited the chief minister to the public meeting at Laal Haveli on Feb 5. The chief minister said that those who were doing criticism for the sake of criticism would get nothing but they would be disappointment. Time of plundering and looting has passed. The PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is the most transparent government of Pakistan, said the CM.

He said that corruption committed in the past has ruined the economy of the country. He said that now every area of Pakistan was getting equal opportunities of development.

Package for lawyers: A delegation of Insaf Lawyers Forum led by its President Chaudhry Akbar Gujjar called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister’s Office on Saturday. LDA Vice-Chairman Muhammad Imran was also present on the occasion. Usman Buzdar assured the lawyer community of solving their problems and said that facilities were being provided to the people belonging to all segments of society.

He said the sehat insaf cards would also be distributed among the lawyers and the procedure was being evolved in this regard. He said that funds would be given for a Lahore bar hospital. He said that government was reviewing a proposal for setting up a hostel for lawyers in Lahore.

party leaders: PTI ticket holders of Punjab for the national and provincial assemblies called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Saturday.

Matters regarding strengthening the party, solution to the problems in the constituencies and increasing the liaison with the people came under discussion during the meeting. The chief minister announced that development work would be done in the constituencies of PTI ticket holders with their consultations.