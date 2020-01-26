close
Wed Jan 29, 2020
Advertisement
January 26, 2020

In name only

Newspost

 
January 26, 2020

This letter refers to the news report ‘Trump to present long-delayed Middle East peace plan’ (Jan 24, 2020). It is a well-known fact that the brain behind Trump’s Middle East peace plan is his staunchly pro-Zionist son-in-law Jared Kushner. Add to that Trump’s own aversion to Palestinians and tilt towards Israel and you get: the closure of Palestinian diplomatic offices in Washington DC, the cancelation of all humanitarian aid to Palestine and what amounts to the acceptance of Israel’s claim on the whole of Jerusalem.

These occurrences make it abundantly clear that Trump’s ‘peace plan’ is a dog-whistle for aggressive pro-Israeli policies. No wonder Palestinians have already rejected this so-called peace plan.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi

