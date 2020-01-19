1,000 litre tainted milk discarded

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Saturday inspected milk shops and other food outlets at Paharhipura locality in the provincial capital and discarded around 1,000 litre adulterated milk.

Director General KP Food Authority Suhail Khan said through a communique said that two general stores were also sealed during the crackdown for selling expired and hazardous food items.

The official added that model milk shops would be introduced across the city and negotiations would soon be held with milk dealers to implement this idea.

Giving more details about the crackdown, Director Operations Dr Azmat Wazir said that chasing a supply van, the food authority teams entered a papad factory where papad and chips were being packed in used wrappers.

The factory was using rancid oil and low quality spices for frying,” he said, adding the factory was sealed and three persons were arrested.

Lawyers decide to continue strike: The lawyers here on Saturday decided to continue the strike to force the government to introduce further amendments to the Code of Civil Procedure (CCP) 1908 and provincial anti-narcotics law.

A meeting was held with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council Vice-Chairman Saeed Khan in the chair.

The participants were informed that a meeting was held with the advocate general who hinted at introducing amendments to the laws in the assembly next week.

The meeting, however, decided to continue the protest till any practical step is taken by the government.

The lawyers have been protesting for the last many weeks against the Code of Civil Procedure (CCP) 1908 and the enactment of a provincial anti-narcotics law by the provincial government.

Inquiry ordered: The authorities have ordered an inquiry into reports of undue promotion and reward to some officials of the capital city police.

A circular issued by the assistant inspector general establishment has written to the capital city police officer to conduct an inquiry into the matter of promotion to the rank of C-II to undeserving officials and submit a report by January 21.