Imran creating wheat crisis to benefit his cronies, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed grave concern over wheat crisis and said the government of Imran Khan has made a country which was exporter of wheat into a wheat importer.

“Federal government has sent 40,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan, thus, intentionally has created a wheat crisis,” he said in a statement on wheat crisis and rise in the flour prices in the country. The PPP chairman said Imran Khan has created this crisis to benefit his cronies. “The government has a lot of wheat but that is not being supplied to the people,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the Prime Minister has taken notice of it but it will not solve the problem as the selected Prime Minister has failed miserably. “Balochistan has been affected the worst by this crisis and now wheat supply to KP is also halted for the last 5 days,” he said. Now, he said, Imran Khan has stopped supply of wheat from federal government reserves which is a great injustice. “People from Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and all other cities are standing in long queues,” he said. He said the flour prices have increased the second time in one week which proves that government has no control over things. “Today, the country is facing the worst kind of price hike after increase in power and gas tariffs and increase in petroleum prices-” he said.