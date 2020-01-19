Keemat App launched

Rawalpindi : The city district government, Rawalpindi has introduced ‘Keemat App’ an online buying fresh vegetables and fruits in controlled prices. The shopkeepers will provide free delivery of fresh vegetables and fruits.

System Network Administrator (NSA) Qamar Nazir told ‘The News’ that we have received 25 orders of fresh vegetables and fruits from Westridge and Satellite Town areas. The aim of this startup is to help people in avoiding the headache of battling traffic, navigating a busy sabzimandi and juggling multiple shopping bags at once. Secondly, we wanted to end the monopoly of profiteers and hoarders, he said.