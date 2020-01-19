Lahore Race Club’s 19th winter meeting today

LAHORE: Muree Plate and six Kaghan Plates races are the order of 19th winter meeting 2019-2020 at the Lahore Race Club (LRC) on Sunday.

Acceptances with order of running, Murree Plate is believed to be the main race to be run for 1200 metres distance with having class VI and division III and IV combo of line-up.

As of the Kaghan plate races, all of them are of class VII and having different divisions’ combinations, it will cover the distance of 1100 metres in each race. The races will start at 12.00 noon while Murree Plate which is the fifth race of the day will most likely be held at 2.20 pm.

In the first Kaghan Plate race favourite for win is Baa Aytbar, place Bano and fluke Janab while other in the line-up are Ravi Choice, Lovely Poma, Miss Bray, Good Action, Encounter Specialist, Naroobi, Naveed Cholce, Great Queen, Daniel Bryan and Days Gone.

The second race favourite for win is Prince of Multan, place Tell Me and fluke Love For Win while other in the line-up are Push The Limits, Golden Stamp, Turab Prince, Khabib, Zahid Love, Evening Star, Artghal, Bet of The Day, Dancing Beauty, Sheba, Manal Love and You And Me.

The third race favourite for win is Silken Black, place Chan Punjabi and fluke Safdar Princess while other in the line-up are Twenty Twenty, Dimple, Classic Lady, Taha Prince, Black Storm, Malika Princess, Lucky Is Me, Dum Dama Dum, Ask Me, Royal Runner, KFK Princess and Open Challenge.

In the fourth race favourite for win is Legacy, place Secret Lady and fluke Dazzling while other in the line-up are Samore Princess, Khan Jee, Amazing Runner and Warrior's Charge.

The fifth Murree Plate race favourite for win is Pockets, place Tiger Jet and fluke Jharra while other in the line-up are Sparking, Breaking The Rules, Slightly Different, Drums Of War, Princess Mehera, Gondal Gift, Sahil, Sajni, Baland-o-Bala, Double Action, Lorenzo and Salam-e-Dera.

The sixth race favourite for win is Cameo, place Jabber Prince and fluke Dream Secret while other in the line-up are Missing My Love, Eden Roc, Jan-e-Fida, Miss World, Pehlwan, Tiffany's, Forever One, Minding and Shan-e-Saddar.

The seventh race favourite for win is Prince of Lion, place Neeli The Great and fluke Zoaq-e-Yaqeen while other in the line-up are Mud House Legacy, Sajree, Bright Gold, Fly Dubai, New Market, Fakhr-e-Ravi Road, Neeli De Malika, Ladla, Lalazaar, After Hero and Statute of Liberty.