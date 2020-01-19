Drug smugglers arrested, narcotics seized in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: The police in a successful operation on Saturday arrested three members of an inter-district gang of drug smugglers and recovered a huge quantity of narcotics.

District Police Officer Javed Iqbal told reporters that after a tip-off, the police constituted a special team headed by SP Investigation Qamar Hayat.

The police party, he added, raided different localities particularly the surrounding of colleges and universities.

He said one Abdur Rehman alias Beddi was arrested along with his accomplice Ahmad Ali and a huge quantity of ice was recovered from them. He said the accused Beddi was a proclaimed offender and had also been arrested in the past in different criminal activities.

The official said that Ahmad Ali, who had escaped during a raid a day earlier, had left behind his car abandoned from where police had recovered 10kg hashish.

Another accused, Kala Khan, a resident of Bandi Pullah, Abbottabad, was also arrested and 5kg hashish and ice were recovered from him. Deputy Inspector General Hazara Mazharul Haq Kakakhel has appreciated the police action.