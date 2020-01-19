Debased officers

This refers to the editorial 'Police and provinces' (Jan 18, 2020). It has been observed that the meritorious officers who follow the rules are transferred by the provinces mostly on the pretext of inadequate crime control. However, the inside stories in most cases reveal that the officer had the audacity to defy the order of a minister. On the other hand, the non-defiant officers remain unscathed and protected by the ruling elites irrespective of the crime rates during their tenure.

Allegations of politicians shielding certain criminals are not uncommon in the recent past. The officers who stand against illegal orders deserve appreciation and support from all segments of society besides the government and the judiciary.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad