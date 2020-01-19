close
Fri Jan 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
January 19, 2020

Debased officers

Newspost

 
January 19, 2020

This refers to the editorial 'Police and provinces' (Jan 18, 2020). It has been observed that the meritorious officers who follow the rules are transferred by the provinces mostly on the pretext of inadequate crime control. However, the inside stories in most cases reveal that the officer had the audacity to defy the order of a minister. On the other hand, the non-defiant officers remain unscathed and protected by the ruling elites irrespective of the crime rates during their tenure.

Allegations of politicians shielding certain criminals are not uncommon in the recent past. The officers who stand against illegal orders deserve appreciation and support from all segments of society besides the government and the judiciary.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost