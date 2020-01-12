close
Sat Jan 18, 2020
January 12, 2020

Inflated bills

Newspost

 
The bills sent by Sui Northern Gas Private Limited to the domestic consumers of Sector G-9/3 in Islamabad for the month of December are alarmingly inflated. The domestic consumers, particularly those who have no other substantial source of income but pensions, have expressed deep concern over the bills and have requested the prime minister to take notice.

How can the administration expect salaried workers to make their payments on time when the utility bills are so inflated?

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

