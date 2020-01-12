Eight arrested in Mardan

MARDAN: The police and army troops jointly conducted a search operation in different areas of Katlang tehsil of the district on Saturday and arrested six suspects and two facilitators in various crimes, an official said on Saturday.

According to a statement from the Mardan police, the joint search operation was carried out in Landi Shah, Dherai, old and new Matta, Mian Khan Sangavo, Babuzai, Pathorak and Katigarhi villages of Katlang tehsil. The personnel of police, army, Rapid Response Force (RRF), Elite Force and Quick Response Force (QRF) participated in the operation in which more than 40 houses were checked. The bomb disposal unit (BDU) officials also took part in the operation.