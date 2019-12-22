Attock to face Multan in Blind Cricklet final

LAHORE: Attock and Multan reached the final of the National Bank of Pakistan T-20 Blind Cricket Trophy 2019 (Grade-2), Attock.

On day four, Attock beat Quetta by 9 Wickets in the first semifinal at Attock Stadium. Attock won the toss and decided to bowl first. Quetta posted only 183 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in stipulated 20 Overs. Naseeb Ullah was their top scorer with unbeaten 80 runs. Nuaman Ali was the only bowler to claim a wicket.

Attock, in reply, chased the target in 16th over of the innings for the loss of 1 wicket. Ehtisham ul Haq was the star batsmen for Attock he made bariliant unbeaten 122 runs. Shahid took 1 wicket. Man of the Match went to Ehtisham ul Haq.

Multan beat Abbottabad by 17 runs in the second semifinal. Abbottabad won the toss and put Multan into bat first. Multan set the compititive target of 257 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in alloted Quota of 20 overs. Muhammad Safdar played a superb inning of unbeaten 167 runs. Adeel fetched 2 wickets. Abbottabad, in reply, made 240 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in stipulated 20 Overs. Naeem Ullah remained top scorer with 132 runs. Safdar, Ghulam Akbar and Ihsan claimed a wicket each. Man of the Match went to Muhammad Safdar.

On Sunday, the final match of the event will be played between Multan and Attock at Attock Cricket Stadium Attock.