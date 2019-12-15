close
Sun Dec 15, 2019
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2019

Lawyers observe strike

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
December 15, 2019

BAHAWALPUR: The members of the District Bar Association and the LHC Bahawalpur Bench Bar Association on Saturday observed a complete strike for the third consecutive day against the arrest of lawyers in Lahore.

The DBAs of Rahimyar Khan and Bahawalnagar also observed strikes along with 11 tehsil bar associationas in Bahawalpur division.

ART SHOW BEGINS: The annual art and design show of the University College of Art and Design, Islamia University of Bahawalpur, was started at Baghdadul Jadeed Campus here on Saturday.

