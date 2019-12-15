Mardan police arrest accused in rape case

MARDAN: The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a man allegedly involved in the sexual abuse of an 11-year-old girl in the limits of Saddar Police Station.

According to officials of Saddar Police Station, Liaqat Ali, a resident of Nari Baja area, told police the accused, Dost Mohammad, in connivance with his wife Maryam allegedly assaulted his 11-year-old daughter.

On the complaint of Liaqat Ali, the police registered a case against the accused and later arrested his wife. The police said that on Saturday, they also arrested the main accused Dost Mohammad.