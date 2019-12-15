Mardan police arrest accused in rape case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MARDAN: The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a man allegedly involved in the sexual abuse of an 11-year-old girl in the limits of Saddar Police Station.
According to officials of Saddar Police Station, Liaqat Ali, a resident of Nari Baja area, told police the accused, Dost Mohammad, in connivance with his wife Maryam allegedly assaulted his 11-year-old daughter.
On the complaint of Liaqat Ali, the police registered a case against the accused and later arrested his wife. The police said that on Saturday, they also arrested the main accused Dost Mohammad.
MARDAN: The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a man allegedly involved in the sexual abuse of an 11-year-old girl in the limits of Saddar Police Station.
According to officials of Saddar Police Station, Liaqat Ali, a resident of Nari Baja area, told police the accused, Dost Mohammad, in connivance with his wife Maryam allegedly assaulted his 11-year-old daughter.
On the complaint of Liaqat Ali, the police registered a case against the accused and later arrested his wife. The police said that on Saturday, they also arrested the main accused Dost Mohammad.