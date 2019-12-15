Aman Jirga head pledges to struggle against injustice

TAKHTBHAI: The chairman of the provincial Aman Jirga, Syed Kamal Shah advocate, said on Saturday that the ‘jihad’ against injustice and atrocity across the province would continue.

Speaking at a gathering in Jalala after expressing sympathy with the family of Farhan, a student of grade-6, who was killed on September 26 by his schoolteacher, he said the police arrested the accused. He said that the relatives of the accused, Suhail Khan, had been trying to save him from major punishment by getting the laboratory report fabricated after greasing the palms of the officials concerned.

He said that the medico-legal report had confirmed the act of ‘sexual assault’ with the minor student. He added that the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report had also confirmed that earlier laboratory report had been manipulated.

“We cannot tolerate such injustice to the bereaved family. We know they are poor people and unable to face the accused party, but keep in mind that we are standing by them,” he vowed. Syed Kamal Shah alleged that the accused party had given about Rs4 million as ‘illegal gratification’ to manipulate the laboratory report. He said that the body of the victim would be exhumed if the evidence was altered in the case, adding, the body of the minor student would be placed on the Malakand Road to block it until the justice was done to the bereaved family.