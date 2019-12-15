Timely completion of projects in Kohat to be ensured: CM Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday said that all the ongoing development projects, especially the schemes related to roads, communication, higher education institutions and other basic facilities for Kohat district, would be completed on priority basis.

The chief minister was speaking during a meeting with representative delegation of Kohat, led by Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions and Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi at Chief Minister House in Peshawar.

The meeting was also attended by Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, former law minister Imtiaz Shahid Qureshi, members of provincial assembly from Kohat, SMBR, deputy commissioner Kohat, administrative secretaries of departments concerned and other authorities. The chief minister said that Gumbat area of the district would soon get the status of a tehsil, for which a summary had already been approved. On the occasion, he directed the quarters concerned to release the proposed funds for widening main bazaar of Kohat in order to avoid traffic jams. He also ordered initiation of work on the construction of Shakardara-Karappa road and said that he would personally inaugurate the construction work soon. He was briefed about the progress made so far on development projects and other issues being faced by general public in the district Kohat, including widening of main road to overcome the issue of vehicular traffic in main Kohat Bazaar, for which Rs60 million had already been approved for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of shops, which would be affected in the process.

The chief minister was also briefed about the establishment of campuses of UET and Comsats University along with establishment of State Life insurance company building. Mahmood Khan directed Kohat deputy commissioner to identify land for the projects so that the construction work could be started without any delay.

He also directed the agriculture department to finalise the schemes regarding construction of dams in Kohat, indicating that the proposed schemes would be included in next Annual Development Program. He stated that construction of these dams were of importance for agriculture in the district.

He further directed to ensure pragmatic steps for upgradation of Tanda Dam where the proposal of establishing a resort of international level is also on the cards in order to promote tourism in the area. Speaking about the health facilities in the district, the chief minister stated that provincial minister for health along with other relevant authorities would soon visit the Kohat for resolving issues related to healthcare facilities.

On the occasion, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz revealed that a bill regarding establishment of a high court bench in Kohat is also under discussion in the Senate that would hopefully be finalised soon.

The chief minister also directed that a comprehensive report regarding roads communication network in Kohat should also be presented. He said the establishment of drug rehabilitation centres in the district is also a priority of the provincial government.