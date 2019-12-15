Food dept signs MoU to procure wheat

The Sindh food department has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Pakistan Agricultural Storage & Services Corporation (Passco) for the procurement of 300,000 metric tons of wheat.

The MoU was signed by Passco General Manager Col (retd) Tanveer Ahmed Meo and Sindh Food Additional Director Khalid Qaimkhani. Sindh Food Minister Hari Ram Kishori Lal, Secretary Laeeq Ahmed, Food Director Khadim Hussain Bhutto, Pakistan Flour Mill Association Chairman Khalid Masood and others were also present on the occasion.

Talking to the media, Kishori Lal said the Sindh food department had already procured 100,000 metric tons of wheat from Passco.