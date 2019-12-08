Bilawal to address party convention in all provincial capitals

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address party workers convention in all the provincial capitals in a bid to mobilize the party workers for the public rally at Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi on 12th martyrdom of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on December 27.

According to PPP source Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the party workers convention in Karachi on December 13, in Quetta on December 15, in Lahore on December 18 and in Peshawar on December 21.

The PPP has already announced to observe 12th Martyrdom of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto at Liqauat Bagh in Rawalpindi on December 27.