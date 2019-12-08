Two shot dead in Jamrud

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JAMRUD: Two persons were killed in two separate firing incidents in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber tribal district on Saturday, official sources said.
They said that Lal Badshah was on his way home in Ghundi area when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on him, leaving him injured. He succumbed to his injuries on way to a hospital.
In another incident, one person shot dead his brother, Khanzad Gul, over a domestic issue in Sur Kamar area. The accused was arrested by the Khassadar personnel.
