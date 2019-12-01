Pakistan volleyball team enters semi-finals

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka 3-1 to move into the semi-finals of the 33rd South Asian Games volleyball event in Katmandu on Saturday.

Pakistan won 28-30, 25-18, 25-20, 25-21. After the match, Pakistan came out at number one position and Sri Lanka finished second in Group B, whereas India became winner and Bangladesh runner-up in Group A.

Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in the semi-final today (Sunday). India will face Sri Lanka in the second semi-final. The final will be played on December 3.

In the match against Sri Lanka, Pakistan changed their team in the second set by replacing Usman Faryad with Mubashar Raza.

The first set was very closely contested as it was extended to 30-28 in favour of Sri Lanka but Pakistan team dominated the second set and won it with a score of 25-18. Usman Faryad combined better by receding and attacking well along with Murad Jehan. Aimal Khan (captain) as usual came out best by scoring highest points. As a team, all players combined very well both in defence and attack.