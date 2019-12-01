National Junior Hockey in full swing

LAHORE: Interesting matches were played on day three of the 36th National Junior Hockey Championship here at the National Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

Another seven matches were played on the day as the teams of Army B, KPK A, Sui Southern Gas Company, Punjab D, Punjab B, Wapda and Army A won their respective matches. According to details, the first match on Saturday was played between Army B and Azad Jammu and Kashmir teams at the National Hockey Stadium Lahore. In this match, the Army B team made four goals. In the second match, KPK A beat Punjab C by five goals. The third match was played between Sui Southern Gas Company and KPKB teams, with Sui Gas team winning by four goals. In the fourth match, Punjab D defeated Gilgit-Baltistan by a huge margin of 17 goals. In the fifth match, Punjab B defeated Balochistan 3-0. The sixth match was interesting between the Wapda and Customs teams, but Wapda made a successful start with four wins. In the seventh and final match of the day, Army A defeated Sindh by five points. Sunday will be a rest day at the Championship.

Results: Match NO 16: Army (B) Vs AJK (4 – 0), Goal Score: Army (B): 28” Sajaid (FG), 40” Zaheer Ahmad (PC), 49” Haseeb Saib (PS) , 53” Anees Rehman (FG),

Match NO 17: KPK (A) Vs Punjab (C) (5 – 1), Goal Score: KPK (A): 28” 41” 50” Usman (PC), 54” 55” Usman (FG); Punjab (C): 42” Taki-ul-Hassan (FG)

Match NO 18: SSGC Vs KPK (B) (4 – 0), Goal Score: SSGC: 17” Babar (FG), 32” 37” 45” Rizwan Ali (PC)

Match NO 19: Punjab (D) Vs Gilgit (17 – 0), Goal Score: Punjab (D): 5” 25” 56” Ibrahim (FG), 6” 10” 16” Rehman Ali (FG), 19” Noma (PC), 2” 32” 44” 55” Habib ur Rehman (FG), 39” 53” Sikandar (FG), 39” 52” Usama (FG), 46” Khubaib (FG), 57” Ashfaq (FG), 60”

Match NO 20: Punjab (B) Vs Balochistan (3 – 0), Goal Score: Balochistan: 31” 41” Mehraj Ali, 44” M Younas

Match NO 21: Wapda Vs Customs (4 – 0), Goal Score: Wapda: 5” M Yasir (PC), 10” Ali Bahadur, 43” Hasan Saleem, 51” Rana Waheed

Match NO 22: Army (A) Vs Sindh (A) (5 – 0), Goal Score: Army (A): 18” Muzamil Hussian, 30” 35” M Usman, 33” Shahid Ali, 59” Mehran Ahmad.