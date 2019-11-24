close
Wed Nov 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2019

Al-Azizia reference: Nawaz seeks exemption from personal appearance

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Former premier Nawaz Sharif on Saturday filed a plea in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking exemption from personal appearance in hearing against his conviction in Al-Azizia reference.

Nawaz Sharif through his lawyer filed a petition in the court and stated that he was unable to appear before the court as he has left the country with an order of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

“Advocate Ibrahim Haroon would appear in the courtroom for representing Nawaz Sharif,” he added.

He requested the court to grant exemption to him from personal appearance in the hearing which is fixed for tomorrow (Monday).

Nawaz Sharif, who was under prison, got bail for his medical treatment and left for London for this purpose after the LHC allowed him to go abroad after signing the undertaking that he would return to the country after four weeks.

Due to his illness, Nawaz was granted bail by the IHC on humanitarian grounds in Al-Azizia reference.

