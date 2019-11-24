Already told PM Imran Khan would never resign: Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Saturday said government and allied parties are on same page and he had told Fazl that neither Prime Minister Imran Khan would resign nor the assemblies would be dissolved.

In a statement, Pervaiz Elahi said that during the negotiations with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman it was never discussed that Imran Khan would resign. He said similarly it was also not guaranteed that after the talks the opposition will start praising the government. “We should learn to forgive people,” the PML-Q leader further said, adding: “We are putting our efforts under the leadership of Imran Khan to steer the country out of crisis.”

Meanwhile, Maulana Fazlur Rehman has decided to convene an All Parties Conference (APC) on November 26 in Islamabad to formulate the opposition strategy. The Rahbar Committee of the opposition had suggested convening of the All Parties Conference. In this regard, Maulana Fazlur Rehman made a telephonic contact with the Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday. During the conversation, Fazlur Rehman and Bilawal agreed to make Rahbar Committee more active. The prevailing political situation of the country also came under discussion during the talks. The meeting between Bilawal and Fazlur Rehman is also expected soon, most probably in the coming week.