COAS witnesses Pak-UK Army women hockey match

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa witnessed the final match between Pakistan and visiting UK Army women hockey teams at the Army Hockey Stadium here on Saturday.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa was the chief guest on this occasion. Acting UK High Commissioner was also present to witness the match.

According to Inter services Public Relations (ISPR), the UK Army women hockey team won the match. The COAS also met players of Army teams who won recently-held National Games at Peshawar. Pakistan Army had scored 7,909 points with 150 gold, 134 silver and 96 bronze medals.