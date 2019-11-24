PM Imran Khan is Altaf Hussain in the making: PPP

LAHORE: Terming Prime Minister Imran Khan mentally unsound, the Pakistan Peoples Party leadership has said Imran is another Altaf Hussein in the making.

“He doesn’t know the sanctity of the office he is holding, he is mentally sick and on the path of becoming Altaf Hussein” said Saeed Ghani, PPP leader from Sindh and Provincial Minister for Local Government while talking to The News on Friday. Commenting on the speech of Imran in Mianwali in which he made fun of the political leadership of the country, Ghani said the PM is not in senses most of the time.

He said while chairing a cabinet meeting, Imran had issued the statement that Nawaz was not in good health but while addressing the nation, he is deviating from his own stance. He said Imran Khan’s acts are a reflection of defeat and frustration.

Syed Hassan Murtaza, the PPPP Punjab parliamentary leader, while expressing similar views, said the prime minister has lost mental balance and is the future Altaf Hussein of the country. He said that instead of fulfilling his responsibilities, Imran has turned the PM office into a theatre where he seems to be running a circus every day.

He said Imran has nothing to tell this nation about the performance of his government in one and a half years, adding that PTI members do not have the courage to go to their constituencies and face the nation as they have failed to fulfill their pre-poll promises. He said Imran has polluted the political atmosphere of the country so much that he cannot save his skin from people’s wrath.

He said under an insane prime minister, the country is witnessing record price hike and rates of all items whether it is tomato or products like petroleum and fertilizer have multiplied. Under these circumstances, he said the PM has become frustrated and his statements pose serious questions about his mental health. Spokesman to the PPP chairman Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar while talking to The News said the prime minister and his team, instead of wasting time on non-issues should start delivering. He said the nation wants the government to honour its commitments and Prime Minister Imran Khan should pay focus on his duties.