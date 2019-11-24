close
Wed Nov 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2019

Trader shot dead in Jamrud

Peshawar

JAMRUD: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a trader in Shahkas area in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber tribal district on Friday night, sources said.

They said that unidentified motorcyclists arrived in Abdullah Market in Shahkas and opened fire on the trader identified as Alam Khan, leaving him dead on the spot. The accused fled the scene while the police registered the case against unidentified accused.

