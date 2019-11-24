Trader shot dead in Jamrud

JAMRUD: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a trader in Shahkas area in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber tribal district on Friday night, sources said.

They said that unidentified motorcyclists arrived in Abdullah Market in Shahkas and opened fire on the trader identified as Alam Khan, leaving him dead on the spot. The accused fled the scene while the police registered the case against unidentified accused.