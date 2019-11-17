Sh Sajjad Memorial, Children Cup races today

LAHORE: The 12th day winter meeting 2019-20 has a draw of five plate races and two cup competitions scheduled for November 17 (today) at Lahore Race Club.

Acceptances with order of running have four Conflict Plates followed by Sheikh Sajjad Hassan Memorial Cup and Children Day Cup and then the sixth plate that completes the card of seven races.

As of the Cup races, the first one is reserved for two years aged fillies with no special favourites. This cup race field is filled with nine horses who would gallop for a mile’s run. It will then be followed by a Children Day Cup that would cover 1100 metres distance. This class VI race has a combination of Division II, III and IV horses, which after selection are 10 in all but it would be License To Kill the one to watch out for. The two cup races are expected to kick start at 2. 50 pm and 3. 25 pm in order of run. The first race favourite for win Royal Runner, place Chan Punjabi and fluke Time Less while others that complete the line-up are Successful, Poma Love, Chamak, Mr Brown, Easy Go, Artghal, Naveed Choice, Miss Black, Tehzeeb, Goloo Prince, and Beach Beauty.

The second race favourite for win Wahab Choice, place Zoaq-e-Yaqeen and fluke Red Boy while others that complete the line-up are Love For Win, After Hero, Sajju Star, Helena, Neeli The Great, Golden Stamp, Madiha, King Queen, Aie Sawair and Tell Me.

The third race favourite for win Silken Black, place Big Foot and fluke Khadim while others that complete the line-up are Lucky Time, Rashk-e-Qamar, Khan Jee, Safdar Princess, One Four Seven and Sheba. The fourth race favourite for win Believe Me, place Abbas Princess and fluke Qamar Choice while others that complete the line-up are Aya Sultan, Days Gone, Abdullah Princess, Insaf-e-Bhakkar, Take Care, You And Me, Cameo, Salam-e-Pakistan and Natalia.

The fifth Sheikh Sajjad Hassan Memorial Cup race does not have any particular favourites as all the nine participating fillies and ponies are young and first time taking the course. These two years aged lineup includes Sahil, Churchill, Your Flame In Me, Forever One, Well Done Pakistan, Remember Me, Dahab, Rapunzel Beauty and My Lord.

The sixth Children Day Cup race favourite for win License To Kill, place Sara Jarnoot and fluke Conquest while others that complete the line-up are Sinner, Big Move, Miss World, Jabbar Prince, Legacy, Sublime and Me Raqsam.

The seventh race favourite for win Dazzling, place Madhuri Dixit and fluke Sea Horse while others that complete the line-up are Amazing Runner, Kastoori, Salam-e-Dena, Princess Anabia and Four Chaar Hai.