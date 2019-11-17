Mohtaram Polo Cup final today

LAHORE: The final of the Mohtaram Polo Cup 2019 will be played between Guard Group/Dascon Construction Company and Black Horse Paints/Artema Medical today (Sunday) here at Lahore Polo Club at 3:00 pm. Lahore Polo Club President Malik Atif Yaar Tiwana has thanked the sponsors, Mohtaram, for sponsoring polo, the game of kings and knights. “Both the finalists have won all their pool matches to qualify for the main final, which is expected to be highly exciting and challenging.” He revealed that Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht will grace the concluding ceremony as chief guest. Hopefully, the Lahorites will enjoy the very enthralling polo final today at the historic Lahore Polo Club’s Aibak polo ground. One of the finalists Guard Group/DCC team consists of Shahnawaz Ayaz Durrani, Taimur Ali Malik, Lt Col Omer Ninjas and Saqib Khan Khakwani while other finalist team Black Horse Paints/AM comprises Abu Bakar Siddique, Daniyal Sheikh, Ahmed Bilal Riaz and Hamza Mawaz Khan. The subsidiary final will be contested between Aquafina and Magic River at 2:00 pm.