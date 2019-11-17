India crush B’desh inside three days

INDORE, India: Mohammed Shami took four wickets as India crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days of the opening Test on Saturday.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 213 in the final session in Indore after their gamble to bat first after winning the toss backfired badly against the Indian pace attack. Shami’s fellow fast bowlers Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma shared three wickets between them after India declared their first innings on 493 for six, with a lead of 343 runs. “The captain gave me the freedom to bowl the way I wanted and it went well,” Shami said after the game. “Having Umesh and Ishant alongside me is a plus.” Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim offered some resistance, hitting 64 after Rohit Sharma dropped him on four off Shami. Mushfiqur, who scored 43 in Bangladesh’s 150 in the first innings, finally became one of three wickets taken by off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin, who reached 250 wickets in home Tests in the first innings, got last man Ebadat Hossain for one to spark India’s victory celebrations.

India were dominant with the bat and ball against Bangladesh. Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal played a key part in the win with his 243 — his second double century in four Tests — as India amassed 407 runs on the second day. The bowlers kept up the pressure when Bangladesh started their second innings.

Bangladesh 1st innings 150 (Mushfiqur Rahim 43; M. Shami 3-27)

India 1st innings (overnight 493-6 dec, M. Agarwal 243, A. Rahane 86, A. Jayed 4-108)

Bangladesh 2nd innings

Shadman Islam b I. Sharma 6

Imrul Kayes b Yadav 6

Mominul Hauqe lbw Shami 7

M Mithun c Agarwal b Shami 18

M Rahim c Pujara b Ashwin 64

Mahmudullah c R. Sharma b Shami 15

Liton Das c & b Ashwin 35

Mehidy Hasan b Yadav 38

Taijul Islam c Saha b Shami 6

Abu Jayed not out 4

Ebadat Hossain c Yadav b Ashwin 1

Extras (b2, lb9, nb1, w1) 13

Total (all out, 69.2 overs) 213

Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Imrul), 2-16 (Shadman), 3-37 (Mominul), 4-44 (Mithun), 5-72 (Mahmudullah), 6-135 (Liton), 7-194 (Mehidy), 8-208 (Taijul), 9-208 (Mushfiqur), 10-213 (Ebadat)

Bowling: I. Sharma 11-3-31-1, Yadav 14-1-51-2 (w1), Shami 16-7-31-4 (nb1), Jadeja 14-2-47-0, Ashwin 14.2-6-42-3

Toss: Bangladesh

Result: India won by an innings and 130 runs

Series: India lead the two-match series 1-0

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (SA), Rod Tucker (Aus)

TV Umpire: Narendra Menon (Ind)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle

(SL).