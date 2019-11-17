Lee Cheuk-yiu reaches Hong Kong badminton final

HONG KONG: Lee Cheuk-yiu gave his protest-wracked home city something to cheer on Saturday as he upset India’s Kidambi Srikanth to reach the Hong Kong Open badminton final.

The 23-year-old beat Srikanth 21-9, 25-23.

Earlier, Thai former world champion Ratchanok Intanon overcame Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi in three games to set up a women’s singles final against Chen Yufei of China.

The tournament is taking place against the backdrop of escalating protests that caused widespread disruption and violence across Hong Kong this week.

Lee, world-ranked 27th, is now into the biggest final of his career after extending a dream run that includes victory over Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen in the last eight.

On Sunday, he will play Anthony Ginting, who won an all-Indonesian clash 22-20, 13-21, 21-18 against Jonatan Christie.

Earlier Ratchanok fought back from a game down to beat Yamaguchi 21-23, 21-15, 21-12 and set up a final with Chen, who appeared to be feeling the pace after her title run last week in Fuzhou.

“She will be a bit tired from last week, and here also she looked tired. She has a good defence. I will try to do my best, I won’t think about my weakness,” Ratchanok said, according to the Badminton World Federation website. Chen laboured to a 21-18, 14-21, 21-15 win over Chinese-born American Zhang Beiwen.