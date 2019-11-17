close
Sun Nov 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
O
ONLINE
November 17, 2019

PM Imran Khan cancels official, party meetings for two days

Top Story

O
ONLINE
November 17, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to cancel official and party engagements for two days and will now spend his weekend in Banigala along with his family.

The official and party schedule of the prime minister for Saturday and Sunday has been cancelled and hewill not preside over any meeting or hold meetings with any one for two days in Banigala. Generally, the party meetings and other meetings take place in Banigala.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story