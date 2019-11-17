IT conference at IBA kicks off

The first day of the 8th International Conference on Information and Communication Technologies (ICICT) 2019, Karachi, started off with an inauguration ceremony at the city campus of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA).

The conference is organised by the IBA faculty of computer science.

Dr Sayeed Ghani delivered the opening address at the inauguration ceremony. He said the conference had grabbed the attention of researchers from across the world as they had received research papers from North America, China, the Far East and Europe.

He also congratulated the faculty on successfully pulling off the first day of the conference.

IBA Faculty of Computer Science Head Dr Shakeel Ahmed Khoja also addressed the ceremony to explain more about the history and structure of the conference. He stated that 80 per cent of paper submissions were based on application development, while 20 per cent were based purely on research.

The speakers from across the world were invited to share their perspective on the next generation technologies the theme of the conference this year.

Director Urban Analytics Institute Murtaza Haider; Dean, University of Glasgow UESTC, Dr Muhammad Imran; Associate Professor at Information Technology University (ITU), Lahore, Dr Adnan Noor Mian; and Dr Gus Gutoski conducted keynote sessions and shared their experience about how machine learning and artificial intelligence can help solve real life problems and make this world a better place to live.

Two sessions of tutorials were organised to provide a hands-on learning environment for the students.

The technical papers sessions were organised for the researchers to present their findings in front of the chief guests and students.